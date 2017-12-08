Three siblings stop going to school after being molested by a group

[India], December 8 (ANI): Three siblings in Varanasi had stopped going to school after being allegedly molested and threatened by a group of men while they were returning home after attending their classes on November 23.

The students also received threats on social networking site Facebook, father of the victims told ANI.

He said, "My children were returning from school when some men thrashed my son and misbehaved with my daughters. They even followed them to some distance and had beaten me up too. We have registered a case. I won't send my children to school under such circumstances."

However, Varanasi Cantt Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Nayak said a case has been registered under POCSO Act in this connection. "One of the accused has been arrested. Rest of the men will be arrested soon. They have all been identified through CCTV footage," he said. Police investigation is on.(ANI)