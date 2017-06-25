Three soldiers injured in gunfight to eliminate militants holed up inside Srinagar school

Srinagar: Two militants were killed and three soldiers injured on Sunday in fighting that erupted the previous day with an attack on a CRPF patrol that left a trooper dead, authorities said.





After hours of fighting to liquidate the two militants holed up in the Delhi Public School (DPS) complex here, the security forces said both were dead and all firing had halted.





The security personnel which went from room to room in the school found two bodies in one room, an officer said.



"The bodies of the two militants have been spotted inside one room from where firing had started. There has been no firing from the militants during the last one hour," the officer added.

The school was thoroughly searched and the operation later called off.

Three soldiers, including two officers, were injured earlier on Sunday as the security forces launched the final assault against the rebels inside the school complex in Pantha Chowk area.

"All injured army personnel are stable and out of danger," a police source said. They were shifted to a military hospital at Badami Bagh cantonment.

Director General of Police S.P. Vaid had earlier said that two militants were holed up in the school, whose students are mostly from the Kashmiri elite families.

The militants had on Saturday attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, killing a Sub-Inspector and injuring two troopers.

The militants then took refuge in the school, which by then had closed for the day. Security forces immediately surrounded the complex to prevent the gunmen from escaping.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.

Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone on Saturday imposed restrictions on the stretch of Srinagar-Jammu highway between Ram Munshi Bagh and Sempora. The curbs were lifted after the battle ended.

Also, in a freak accident, a policeman's rifle went off at the site of the militant attack on Saturday. A CRPF trooper and a policeman were injured in the incident.