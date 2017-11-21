Three suspected terrorists arrested in Kolkata

[India], November 21 (ANI): Three suspected terrorists were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from Kolkata railway station on Tuesday.

Some Al Qaeda-related documents have also been recovered from their possession.

The terrorists have been identified as Montosh Dey (46), and two Bangladeshi nationals - Sanshad Miya (26) and Rizaul Islam(25). They are all members of Anshar Bangla Team, a banned terrorist outfit in Bangladesh and other countries.

"They are members of Ansar Bangla team which is involved in the murder of a lot of (Bangladeshi) bloggers. The organisation has been banned in Bangladesh," Kolkata STF Deputy Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma told media.

Sharma said the arrested terrorists had been living illegally in India for last one and a half years and were arrested on the basis of inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau. More details are awaited. (ANI)