Three suspected ULFA-I cadre shoot dead father, son in Assam

[India], December 12 (ANI): Three suspected United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) (ULFA-I) cadre dressed in army fatigues have shot dead a Village Defence Force (VDF) president and his son in Simaluguri area of the district.

Simaluguri Village Defence Force (VDF) president Anteswar Mahanta and his son W. Mahanta were killed on Monday after they were dragged out of their house and were shot dead by AK-47.

"We reached the spot as soon as we received the information and we have started the investigation. The attack was carried out with an AK-47 whereby it seems that there are suspected ULFA militants behind the incident," District Superintendent of Police (SP) Mugdhajyoti Mahanta told ANI.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Saturday, one ULFA cadre was arrested here by Dangri Kumar Army Camp of Dao Division. The said cadre, identified as Abhay Deka, was involved in the Dillighat firing incident in November 2015. (ANI)