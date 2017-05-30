Three suspects apprehended from Pathankot

[India], May 30 (ANI): Three suspicious persons have been apprehended on Tuesday from Sujanpur in Punjab's Pathankot district.

The army personnel who were conducting a search operation in the area held the three suspects and handed them over to the police for further interrogation.

After getting the footprints of the intruders from Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir and getting army uniforms from the army area in Pathankot, high alert has been issued in the entire area and everybody who is visiting is being closely monitored.

"The police is investigating the matter and trying to find out the reason of them roaming around in Pathankot," Sujanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Harkrishna Singh said. He further said that from the primary inquiry it was learnt that all the suspects are from Assam. (ANI)