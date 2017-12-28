Three terrorists arrested in J-K's Baramulla

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Three terrorists were arrested with weapons and grenades in Baramulla's Kunzar of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

All the arrested terrorists are the residents of North Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

On the other hand, Pakistan has violated ceasefire in Poonch's Khari Karmara.

According to locals, the firing of small arms is on since 4 a.m. today and heavy shelling started at around 3:40 pm.

More details are awaited. (ANI)