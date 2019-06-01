Three terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian

[India], May 31 (ANI): Three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Dragad Sugan area of Shopian district, Indian Army's Northern Command said in a tweet on Friday.

"#IndianArmy #OpDragad (Shopian). Three terrorists killed. Weapons and warlike stores recovered in joint operation," the Northern Command said in its tweet.

The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained.

This comes a day after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Dangerpora area of Sopore district of the state. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. (ANI)