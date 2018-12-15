Three terrorists, one Army man killed in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Three terrorists and an Army jawan were killed in a fierce encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police and the army said.

The encounter in Sirnoo village erupted in the morning after the security forces initiated a cordon and search operation on the basis of an input about presence of terrorists, the army said.

"Three terrorists eliminated. One soldier got martyred in the operation. Operation in progress," the Army tweeted.

More details of the operation are awaited.

There were reports about clashes between stone pelters and security forces following the encounter and some civilian casualties in police firing. However, there was no confirmation on this. Former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the reported civilian killings. "No probe enough to bring back the dead innocent civilians. South Kashmir has been reeling under fear for the last 6 months. Is this what was expected from Gov rule? The admin has failed in securing civilian lives. Deepest condolences to the bereaved," Mehbooba tweeted. "How long are we going to shoulder the coffins of our youngsters? So many civilians killed today post encounter in Pulwama. No country can win a war by killing its own people. I strongly condemn these killings , and once again appeal for efforts , to stop this blood bath," she added in another tweet. Mehbooba was a chief minister till June this year before her coalition government fell due to withdrawal by the BJP. Since then the state is under governor's rule. "Another blood soaked weekend in Kashmir. 6 protestors killed, 1 solider killed in the line of duty. Together with the 3 militants from this morning's encounter that's 10 dead. Reports of many injured at the encounter site. What a horrible day!," Omar said in his tweet. "6 civilians killed and numerous more injured, many critically. Any way you look at it this was a badly executed encounter. Protests around encounter sites are now the norm not the exception. Why are we unable to learn how to handle them better? The administration of Governor Malik has one task & one task only - to focus on the security of the people of J&K & restore peace to a troubled valley. Sadly it appears that's the only thing the administration is not doing. Publicity campaigns & full page ads don't bring peace," he added in another tweet. (ANI)