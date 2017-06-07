Three terrorists, one jawan killed in Nagaland encounter

Kohima: Three terrorists have been killed and one Army officer martyred in an ongoing encounter at Nagaland. The encounter broke in the early hours of Wednesday. The officer of the Territorial Army lost his life during the battle with terrorists in Nagaland's Mau on Wednesday.

There has been one civilian casualty, while three more jawans have been injured in the encounter as operations are still underway.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had released data highlighting three years of the NDA government. As per data available with the MHA, only 484 such incidents were reported in 2016 as compared to 1,025 in 2012 and 732 in 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

On June 2 an Army captain and a civilian were injured in an encounter with suspected insurgents of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland in Assam's Kokrajhar district. The police said the encounter took place at Raimora in Gossaingaon area on Thursday night.