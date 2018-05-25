Throat-slit body of local recovered in Bandipora

[India] May 25(ANI): A civilian was brutally killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Gunda Preng village in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Friday morning.

The Police found the throat-slit body of the victim identified as Mohd Yaqoob Wagay near his house.

"The investigation indicates complicity of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit involving Saleem Parrey a local LeT terrorist involved in this killing," said a policeman.

Bandipora Police registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.(ANI)