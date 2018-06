[India], June 12 (ANI): The Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, on Tuesday night issued a warning of thunderstorm, accompanied with dust storm, in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next three hours.

As per officials, Gonda, Basti, Faizabad districts, along with other adjoining areas of the state, will be affected.

Parts of Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall today.

Parts of the state experienced thunderstorm and rain earlier this week. (ANI)