Thunderstorm kills 10 in UP

[India], June 14 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and 28 others injured after a deadly thunderstorm struck parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Out of the 10 people, three died in Gonda, one in Faizabad and six in Sitapur.

The Meteorological Centre, Lucknow had earlier issued warnings of thunderstorm accompanied with squall, dust storm and rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

This comes after 15 people were reported dead and nine others injured after a thunderstorm hit various regions of the state on June 2.

The causalities were reported from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal districts of the state. (ANI)