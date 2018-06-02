Thunderstorm kills 5 in UP, Uttarakhand

[India], June 2, (ANI): At least five people were reported dead and six others left injured after a thunderstorm hit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday.

While two people died in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad four were killed in Uttarakhand's Mandal.

Trees, electric poles and hoardings also fell down at some place.

Earlier on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of a thunderstorm with strong winds and rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The warning comes two days after a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.(ANI)