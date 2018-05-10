Thunderstorm kills 8 in UP

[India], May 10 (ANI): At least eight people were killed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the thunderstorm that hit the state on Wednesday.

Out of the eight, three people were from Mathura, four from Etawah and one from Agra.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 24 hours in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and its neighbouring hill states.

A high-intensity dust storm hit New Delhi and Haryana on late Monday night. The high-speed winds hit the national capital and adjoining areas in NCR - including Gurgaon and Noida, prompting authorities to issue advisory.

Till date, as many as 124 people have lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in Uttar Pradesh, where about 73 persons were killed. In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured. (ANI)