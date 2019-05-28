Thunderstorm, lightning likely in Chhattisgarh tomorrow: IMD

[India], May 28 (ANI): Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with squall (winds reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely to occur over Chhattisgarh tomorrow (May 28), predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Besides, heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Vidarbha and in isolated pockets very likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Marathawada, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and south Haryana.

Strong winds speed reaching 35-45 kmph likely over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off north Gujarat Coast and over the Andaman Sea and around Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area, added IMD. (ANI)