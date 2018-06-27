Thunderstorm, rain likely to hit UP

[India], June 27 (ANI): Thunderstorm, accompanied with a rain/dust storm, is likely to occur in the next three hours at isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

As per the IMD, the thunderstorm is likely to hit the areas of Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Jalaun, Etawah, Auraiya, Gonda, Basti, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Sultanpur.

On a related note, earlier, a deadly thunderstorm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing 10 people and injuring 28 others. (ANI)