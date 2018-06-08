Thunderstorm, rain to hit parts of UP

[India], June 08 (ANI): Thunderstorm and rain are likely to occur in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow said on Friday.

As per officials, Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Barabanki and Unnao districts, along with other adjoining areas, are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorm.

Last week, various regions in the state experienced thunderstorm leading to the death 15 people and leaving nine others injured.

Causalities were reported from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal districts.

In the same week, a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country, including Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)