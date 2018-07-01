Thunderstorm, rain to hit parts of UP

[India], July 01 (ANI): India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of a thunderstorm, rain accompanied with gusty winds during the next three hours in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to IMD, Gonda, Basti, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha Moradabad, Sambhal districts of the state are likely to experience a thunderstorm and rain, accompanied with gusty winds.

On a related note, around 25 people lost their lives in the state, after being hit by thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, monsoon has arrived in the Maharashtra, Goa, and southern region of the country. Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North-Eastern states have caused a flood-like situation the states. (ANI)