Thunderstorm, rain to lash Delhi, Punjab, UP

[India], June 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of thunderstorm accompanied with rain, and squally winds in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Himalayan region.

"Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western parts of UP, western Himalayan regions are expected to experience thunderstorms, rainfall and squally winds in coming days," said Sunita Devi, Scientist, IMD.

"The impact of dust has gone down since last evening. It is unlikely that the dust situation will persist in the days to come because we are expecting rain and squally weather in the next two days," she added.

Earlier today, the IMD issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied with rain, dust storm, and gusty wind in parts of Uttar Pradesh today in the next few hours (valid up to 1815 hours) Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich districts and adjoining areas of the state are likely to be affected. Earlier on June 13, around 10 people were killed and 28 others injured after a deadly thunderstorm struck parts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)