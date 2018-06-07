Thunderstorm, rain very likely in parts of UP

[India], June 7 (ANI): Thunderstorm and rain accompanied with squall is very likely to hit various parts of Uttar Pradesh today, according to the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

Etawah, Auraiya, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Firozabad, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat districts and adjoining areas adjoining are most likely to receive rains and experience thunderstorms.

On a related note, a thunderstorm had hit various regions of the state late last week, with at least 15 people losing their lives and nine others getting injured.

Causalities were reported from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal districts of the state. In the same week, a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country, including Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)