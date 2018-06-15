Thunderstorm to hit UP, Haryana, Punjab

[India], June 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of thunderstorms in the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

Charan Singh, Scientist, India Meteorological Department said, "Dusty weather in north-west India will see an improvement from tomorrow. Thunderstorm activity will be seen in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana in the next one to two days."

Meanwhile, 26 flights have been cancelled due to poor visibility in Chandigarh as a thick blanket of dust has covered the city.

"Thick blanket of dust is there(Chandigarh). As of now, it seems that there'll be some respite from these conditions in next 48-72 hours. Monsoon is still in weak phase, however, there are chances of its revival by end of the month," said S. Paul, Director, India Meteorological Department. The cancelled flights included seven flights of IndiGo, eight Jet Airways flights, three GoAir flights, five Air India flights and one each flight of Vistara, AirAsia and SpiceJet.(ANI)