Thunderstorm warning issued in several regions, Delhi shuts schools

[India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi government on Monday asked all evening schools to remain close tomorrow following weather department's warning about heavy rains and thunderstorm.

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted the field formations to be ready to remove obstacles like fallen trees or soft structures.

This decision came hours after Indian Meteorological Department issued a mild thunderstorm and dust storm warning for the next 48 hours in New Delhi and its neighbouring states.

According to latest reports, a massive sandstorm has hit Rajasthan's Khajuwala town. Last week, over 100 people died and 180 people were injured in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh following massive thunderstorm and squall at various places in these two states. According to weather department scientists, the thunderstorm was triggered by high temperatures in Northern India and a western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir and winds from the Bay of Bengal. This resulted in a cyclonic circulation over Haryana which affected the neighbouring states. (ANI)