Thunderstorm with gusty winds, lightning likely to occur in TN, Puducherry: IMD

[India], May 29 (ANI): Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The weather forecasting agency also said isolated places of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to witness gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph.

Besides, heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Vidarbha.

Heat is also likely to intensify in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, added IMD. Strong wind with speed reaching 35-40 kmph very likely to prevail over northeast Arabia Sea of north Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area. "The southwest monsoon wind with speed reaching 45 kmph, Sea condition will be rough along and off Andaman and Nicobar coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Andaman & Nicobar Coast," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin on Wednesday. (ANI)