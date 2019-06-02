Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in Jharkhand tomorrow: IMD

[India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand tomorrow (June 3).

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that some isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph tomorrow.

States in Northeast India such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 3. And in the Northern part, heat wave conditions are very likely in many parts over Rajasthan, in some parts over Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Vidarbha, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)