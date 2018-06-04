Thunderstorms likely to hit UP in next 24 hours

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian Metrological Department on Monday predicted that the thunderstorm is likely to hit the parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

MeT director, JP Gupta told ANI, "Thunderstorm likely in Rampur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Deoria, and Ballia districts in the next 24 hours. Local authorities and government are always kept on loop regarding any kind of possible mishaps."

The pre-monsoon showers in several districts will surely bring down the temperature and will provide relief from the scorching heat.

Earlier in the day, the weather department issued a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm in several parts of the country. It stated that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh,Vidarbha, Goa, central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh. After a thunderstorm hit various regions of Uttar Pradesh late last week, at least 15 people lost their lives while nine others got injured. The causalities were reported from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal districts of the state. Trees, electric poles, and hoardings also fell down at some place. In the same week, a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country, including Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)