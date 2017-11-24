Tibet does not want independence from China: Dalai Lama

[India], Nov.24 (ANI): Tibet is not seeking independence from China, but only asking that country to ensure that it also benefits from development-related initiatives, said Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, here on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here, the Dalai Lama said, "We are not seeking independence... We want to stay with China. We want more development. Tibet has a different culture and a different script... The Chinese people love their own country. We love our own country."

"From Yangtze to Sindhu rivers, major rivers ... come from Tibet. Billions of lives are involved. Taking care of the Tibetan Plateau is not only good for Tibet, but (also) for billions of people," the Dalai Lama said. India also came in for praise from the Tibetan spiritual leader. India he said is a country where the spirit of religious tolerance is alive and respected. But he also admitted that the country also has its share of problems because of political manipulation. He also said that the average Indian is more lazy than th average Chinese. "I think Indian people are lazy but that may be due to the climate. But India is more stable and can play a role in the world stage," he added. "India has a tradition of living together. (It is) a living example of different traditions being carried together," he said, adding, "I can proudly state the same about Tibetan culture." "India is rich in traditional teachings. These, rather than just religion, can help bring people together. If modern India can combine newage education with lessons on inner values in a secular way, then the country can head in the right direction. Modern education is a bit too materialistic," he said.(ANI with inputs)