Tibetan cardigans spreading warmth among citizens in Surat

[India], November 19 (ANI): With the winter season setting up, Gandhi Circle, Chowk Bazaar of Surat is abuzz with Tibetan traders.

The popular Tibetan Market in the diamond city offers the latest trendy winter wear.

"There are around 55 families with over 200 individuals, which have come to set up their business for the next three months. About 150 stalls, each of 6×4 feet, have been made in the sweater market. Each stall owner pays a rent of Rs 25 per day to SMC," Richen Namgyal, the Tibetan Refugee Sweater Market leader told ANI.

Namgyal joined his parents in sweater business as teenager. When asked if they used digital mode for payment, Namgyal said, "Most of the families involved in this business aren't very educated and that's why we often prefer cash as a mode of payment." "We are from Tibet but have been living in India for quite a long time. My parents were into this business," Namgyal said. When asked what had changed over the past few years, Namgyal said, "We used to sell hand-knitted sweaters more than two decades ago, but now the stock of handmade products has reduced." "We buy our readymade sweaters from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Delhi," he added. Wangchok Tsomo, a stall owner at the market, said the demand for woollen products in Surat mainly came from local residents who travel abroad during the winter season. "The migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar also buy our goods," she added.(ANI)