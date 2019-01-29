Tibetan government-in-exile demands unconditional release of activist Tashi Wangchuk

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Tibetan government-in-exile has demanded the unconditional release of Tibetan activist Tashi Wangchuk, who is reportedly in a jail in China for the last three years.

Speaking to ANI, Karma Yeshi, finance minister of Tibetan government-in-exile, said Wangchuk fought for the voice of Tibetan language and hence is jailed by the Chinese government.

"Tashi Wangchuk fought for the voice of Tibetan language under the constitution of China so he is still in the prison but we demand the government of China to release him unconditionally,” said Yeshi. “As per China’s own constitution, all people whether mainland Chinese or minority have equal right to preserve their language and culture. So they are actually not following their own constitution and are doing illegal things."

Wangchuk is a Tibetan activist and advocates for greater Tibetan language education in schools in Tibet where Mandarin has become the sole language of instruction. He was detained by Chinese authorities on January 27, 2016, and formally arrested in March 2016 on suspicion of “inciting separatism”. According to the Tibetan government-in-exile, the activist has been sentenced to a total of five years in prison and is at the risk of being tortured there. (ANI)