Tibetans-in-exile commemorate 1959 uprising in capital

[India] Mar 10 (ANI): Tibetans-in-exile held protest in New Delhi on Saturday to commemorate the 1959 Tibetan uprising.

The protest took place in Jantar Mantar area of the city.

Previously, on Friday a Tibetan man, Tsekho Tugchak, died after he set himself ablaze in Dharamshala on Wednesday in protest against China's policies. The death added to the 152 Tibetans, who self-immolated themselves, of which 130 succumbed to their burn injuries.

In the 1959 uprising, Tibetans revolted against Chinese rule in Lhasa. It resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent Tibetans. (ANI)