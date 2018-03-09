Tibet's govt-in-exile laments another self-immolation incident

[India], Mar. 09 (ANI): The Tibetan Government in Exile on Thursday criticised Chinese government, a day after a Tibetan self-immolated himself in China's Sichuan province.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Dr Lobsang Sangay said another self-immolation incident was a disturbing news and it showed that the Tibetans denounce the Chinese occupation of Tibet.

"As you know Ngaba (a county in Sichuan) had the most number of self-immolators, so it's sad to learn that one more person has committed self-immolation; from what I know he was in his 40s, has a wife and two daughters," Dr Sangay told ANI here.

Adding to one of the many incidents of self-immolation in Tibet, a middle-aged man from the Ngaba county of the province set himself ablaze on Wednesday, in protest against China's policies. Tsekho, popularly known as Tsekho Tugchak, hailed from a nomadic village in Meuruma township of the county. He is survived by his mother, wife and two daughters. With Tsekho's self-immolation, 152 Tibetans have self-immolated, of which 130 have succumbed to their burn injuries. The incident comes three days ahead of Tibetan Uprising Day that is observed every year on March 10 to commemorate the rebellion against Chinese occupation of Tibet. (ANI)