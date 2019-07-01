Tick-Talk: A Lensman's Point of View

The longer the ticking of the clock,

Today, we are face to face with Sankar Sridhar, an avid travel photographer who is known for his breathtaking Himalayan landscapes and mesmerising portraits of pastoralists. When he is not buried neck-deep in office work, for weeks on end, you might find him miles away from the maddening crowd, rubbing shoulders with nomads. He works a full-time job to fund his pet projects.

Sridhar is also the author of Ladakh Trance Himalaya (2009), a visual travelogue documenting a decade of travel through the high-altitude cold desert. His works have been published in magazines including CNN Travel, Geographical, Daily Mail, Le Courrier France, Outlook Traveller, National Geographic Traveller India, Discover India Travel and Leisure and LiveMint. Here, shares with us some of his personal favourites, and more ...

• Your favourite city

Kolkata

• Which is your favourite getaway and why

Wherever the pastoralists take me. For several reasons. You're mostly away from the city. The pace is unhurried. There's work to be done that can't be postponed. And the company is great after a hard day's walk.

• Your idol

Idols, none. But people whose work I look up to are Sebastião Salgado and Raghubir Singh.

• Favorite way to spend the weekend

Away from the internet, catching up with friends.

• An app you swear by

Snapseed.

• Your favourite internet sensation

Doggo.

• Your biggest virtue

Patience.

• Your biggest vice

Patience.

• Moment of pride

Stumbling upon mention of my work in Stephen Alter's "Becoming a Mountain"

• Least-favourite blooper

Fracturing my ankle after slipping on a banana skin. Fresh after a trek across Panpatia col.

• Favourite hobby

Reading

• Favourite movie(s)

From Bicycle Thieves to Meghe Dhaka Tara, Fight Club and many in between.

• Favourite author(s)

Haruki Murakami, William Somerset Maugham.

• Any movie or book that made you cry?

None.

