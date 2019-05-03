Tiger carcass found in Jim Corbett National Park

[India], May 3 (ANI): The carcass of a tiger, which may have died of natural causes, was found in Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar said Rahul Kumar, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve on Friday.

"Prima facie it appears that it's a natural death, but the cause of death can be confirmed once post-mortem reports are released," said Rahul speaking to reporters here.

The authorities have taken possession of the carcass and will dispose it in the correct manner after conducting a post-mortem.

Jim Corbett National Park situated in Uttarakhand holds the distinction of having the maximum number of tigers amongst all tiger reserves in India. (ANI)