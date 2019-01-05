Tiger found dead in Maharashtra's Melghat Tiger Reserve

A tiger was found dead in the Melghat Tiger Reserve near Motha village in Maharashtra's Amravati on Saturday.

The reason of death is still unknown.

The Maharashtra government recently came under fire after a female tiger, called T-1 or Tigress Avni by forest rangers was shot dead. Avni's death had invited massive flak from animal rights activists over the manner in which the tigress was killed by forest rangers and hunters.

Tigress Avni, who was believed to be responsible for the death of at least 13 people in the past two years, was gunned down by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on November 2 last year.

(ANI)