Tight security for UP CM's visit to Vindhyanchal Temple

[India], June 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive at the Vindhyachal Temple here around 10 a.m. to offer his prayers and homage to the presiding mythological diety Vindhyavasini.

Tight security has put in place, including barricading of the area in and around the temple for the visit. Prayers are likely to be offered around 10. 10 a.m.

In anticipation of the chief minister's visit, the detailing of security has caused inconvenience to local residents desiring to visit the temple and offer their prayers. The vicinity in and around the temple has been cordoned off.

Vindhyachal is about 70 kilometers from Varanasi, and is a renowned religious city dedicated to Goddess Vindhyavasini. Mythologically goddess Vindhyavasini is believed to be the instant bestower of benediction. The Vindhyavasini Devi Temple is situated eight kilometers from Mirzapur, on the banks of the holy river Ganga. It is one of the most revered Shaktipeeths of the presiding deity, Vindhyavasini Devi. The temple is visited by large number of people daily. Big congregations are held during Navratras in Chaitra (April) and Ashwin (October) months. Kajali competitions are held in the month of Jyestha (June). The temple is situated just 2 km from the Kali Khoh. There are several temples of other deities in the vicinity, the most famous ones being the Ashtabhuja Devi Temple and the Kali Khoh Temple. Devotees normally perform a circumambulation of these three temples dedicated to the Goddess Durga, Goddess Maha Kali and Goddess Maha Saraswati. (ANI)