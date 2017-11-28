Tihar Jail asked to file reply on gangster Bawana's plea

[India] Nov. 28 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Friday here asked Tihar Jail officials to file a reply on the plea of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana Neeraj Sehrawat, a.k.a. Neeraj Bawana.

Bawana has sought his removal from the solitary confinement and better hygienic conditions for him and other inmates.

In his plea, Bawana told the court that he was kept in a high-risk ward of Jail Number 1 along with other 45 inmates. He also said that the cells were stinking and had thousands of insects and plaster dust kept on falling from the wall.

According to the petition, Bawana and other prisoners once went on a hunger strike, demanding basic facilities, proper food with lodging, and medical facilities. The strike was called off on the assurance of a jail official but the condition didn't change, said the petition. In October also, the court had asked the Tihar Jail authorities to file reply. (ANI)