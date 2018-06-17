Tihar jail bends its mind to rules of yoga

[India], June (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev conducted a special session with Tihar jail prisoners, ahead of the International Yoga Day.

As many as 500 prisoners gathered in a ground inside the jail complex to practice various asanas along with Ramdev, while the remaining inmates joined the session on a live telecast.

The yoga session is also being live streamed for the prisoners in Rohini and Mandoli jail complexes.

Earlier today, Ramdev took to his Twitter handle to announce the Yoga sessions with the prisoners.

"Even within the boundaries of the jail, they can be free from the limitations of body and mind through Yog," he tweeted. On Saturday, Ramdev, along with author Ira Tridevi and playback singer Babul Supriyo, conducted a Yoga session at Humayun's Tomb in the national capital. The Yoga guru also took part in a Yoga camp in Scotland's capital Glasgow earlier this month. On a related note, International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. (ANI)