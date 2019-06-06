Time and again BJP leaders are insulting Nitish Kumar: Jitan Ram Manjhi

[India], June 5 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that time and again the party leaders are insulting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Manjhi's statement comes after Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday poked fun at Nitish Kumar. He had tweeted four photos featuring Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan wearing skull caps and attending Iftar parties.

Singh's tweet in Hindi said, "How beautiful the pictures would have been if fruit only feasts were organised during Navratri with similar affection? Why do we fall behind when it comes to our own practices and religion...?"

"Giriraj tweeted at the behest of the BJP leadership. Amit Shah has reprimanded, but why he did not delete the tweet? Amit Shah didn't call Giriraj Singh. Time and again BJP leaders are insulting Nitish Kumar," Manjhi said in a statement. Following Giriraj Singh's tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pulled up Cabinet colleague over his jibe at BJP allies -Janata Dal-United JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) - for hosting Iftar parties. Shah called up and asked Singh to refrain from making such statements, sources told ANI. Earlier today, Nitish Kumar also took a pot-shot at Giriraj Singh saying those who give unnecessary statements to remain in limelight have 'no religion'. "Giriraj, I will not give any reaction to what he said. Some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight so that media cover them. Such people have no religion as every religion preaches respect and love for each other," he said while speaking to media persons after offering prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. (ANI)