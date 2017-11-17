Time for Hindus to 'wake up', says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Ayodhya dispute

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday asked Hindus to "wake up" since Muslim leaders were "refusing to give up" on the mosque in the Ayodhya dispute.





"Hindus wake up! Muslims leaders are refusing to give up on a masjid, that is shiftable, to restore the holiest temple on the birthplace of Ram," Swamy said on Twitter.





Swamy's tweet came amid efforts by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to try to thrash out a mutually acceptable formula to the long-simmering Ayodha dispute.



Ravi Shankar on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed the Ayodhya dispute.

He briefed the Chief Minister about his initiative to try and work out a mutually acceptable formula.

Read: BJP gives cold shoulder to Sri Sri's Ayodhya mediation

Last month, Ravi Shankar had expressed his willingness to mediate in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute.

The spiritual guru who visited Ayodhya on Thursday said by and large Muslims are not opposing Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"I know some may not agree with this, but Muslims by and large are not opposing the Ram temple," ANI quoted Sri Sri Ravishankar as saying.

He also said that both the Muslim and Hindu communities are capable of reaching to a solution over the dispute.

"A solution may sometimes seem impossible, but our people, youth and leaders of both communities can make it possible," he added.