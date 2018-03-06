Time for Karnataka to show door to Congress: Adityanath

[India] March 06 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said it is time for Karnataka to show the door to the Congress.

Addressing the culmination function of the Jan Suraksha Yatra, the UP Chief Minister said, "If North East can get rid of Left forces and Congress, then I think it is time for Karnataka to do the same too."

The BJP dethroned the Left's around two-decade rule in Tripura by winning 35 seats out 59 seats. It will be a part of the coalition governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Adityanath alleged that the Congress-led government has done nothing for Karnataka. "Congress itself has become a problem. It has not done anything for the people here. There is no trace of development or security," Adityanath said. The Jan Suraksha Yatra began on February 3 and covered districts like South Kannada, North Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga etcetera. It highlighted murder of around two-dozen Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-BJP members in the last few years during Congress Chief Minister Siddharamaiah's government. This is Yogi Adityanath's third Karnataka visit since he became UP chief minister. On November 21, he took part in BJP's parivartan yatra by addressing a rally in Hubli followed by a rally in Bangalore on January 7. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election will be held in April-May to elect members of the 224 constituencies in the state. The tenure of Karnataka assembly ends on May 30, 2018. (ANI)