Time has come to scrap Article 370: Rajasthan Guv

Aligarh[India], Feb 20 (ANI): "The time has come to scrap Article 370," Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh said on Wednesday.Article 370 of the Indian Constitution grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir."The time has come to scrap Article 370 as it encourages separatists. This, in turn, poses a threat to the country's unity and integrity. Jammu and Kashmir will largely benefit from scrapping Article 370," he told ANI.Singh also said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can successfully implement this. "Nobody else is capable enough of doing this. We are sure that he will take stringent action against terrorism. Our Army is very capable, we are sure they will teach Pakistan a lesson."Singh's remark comes less than a week after the Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew security provided to four separatist leaders in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of nearly 40 CRPF personnel.As per orders of the state government, all security and vehicles, if any, provided to these separatist leaders stood withdrawn from February 17 evening. No security forces or cover should be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists, the administration said. The state administration also said that the Police Headquarters will review if there are any other separatists who have government security or facilities and will withdraw these immediately. (ANI)

