Time not appropriate for dialogue with Pakistan: Shyam Saran

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Former foreign secretary Shyam Saran on Sunday said that now was not an appropriate time for dialogue as the deadly Pulwama attack had really changed the sentiment in India with respect to its relationship with Pakistan.

“There is a need to find a solution for the peace between India and Pakistan but this is not an appropriate time for a dialogue. This is because the Pulwama terror attack has really changed the sentiments of India with respect to the relationship with Pakistan,” Shyam Saran told ANI.

Hoping for peace between the two countries and stressing on war cannot be a solution, the former foreign secretary said: “Let's hope that in future we will be able to create an environment where both countries see their interest in sitting down and having a dialogue. At this time, there is a great deal of anger and despair about these relations but ultimately we have to manage the relationship between the two countries. I would hope that the current standoff resolves.” About the steps taken by Modi-led government to isolate Pakistan, Saran said, “The Prime Minister is taking the whole series of action and he is doing what he should do. I think it is appropriate including mobilizing diplomatic and international opinion against Pakistan behaviour. Modi has already said that India will give a befitting response to what Pakistan has done.” “The incident at Pulwama was a tragic incident for the whole country. Our sympathies are with the families. I think the answer to this has to reflect on what are the ways in which we strengthen our own security and make sure these kinds of the incident don’t take place in future,” he added. As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the dastardly terror attack which took place in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. The Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)