Time to end 'jungle raj' under CPI(M) in Tripura: Ram Madhav

[India], November 25 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday said that it is high time for the people of Tripura to get united and raise their voice against 'jungle raj' in the state under Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

The BJP leader stated: "No there is no law and order in Tripura. It is a jungle raj going on. It was the fate of Bengal under CPI(M) and that is the fate we see, experience in Tripura every day."

Asking people to unite against CPI(M) regime, Madhav said, "Time has come for all the people in Tripura to come together to put an end to this jungle raj."

The BJP national secretary arrived in Agartala on Saturday to take stock of the law and order situation especially after the killing of senior journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik. Expressing his grief on the killing of the journalist, he said: "We are really sorry that a committed journalist, a reporter who was doing his duty, was brutally murdered and that shows how much the sentiment of fear prevails in this state of Tripura." Madhav also criticised the role of the national media at Delhi for not organising any protests march indicating that there is lack of concern among the journalist fraternity. "But what surprises me is that in Delhi where we live nobody cares for what is happening here. Nobody cares for the plight of journalists here; nobody seems to cares for the plight of expression of freedom here," the BJP leader said. On Thursday, a 12-hour bandh was called by the BJP protesting the murder of Bhowmik.(ANI)