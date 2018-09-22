Time to give it back to Pak in same coin: Army Chief

[India], Sept 22 (ANI): A day after India called-off the proposed India-Pakistan Foreign Minister-level talks, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that it is time to give it back to Pakistan in the same coin.

"I think our government's policy has been quite clear and concise. We have made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism," Bipin Rawat said here.

"We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out. Yes, it is time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain," he added.

Asked about the use of Army in political campaigns, Bipin Rawat said, "I don't want to comment on the political issues. But, I will like to say that we are getting full cooperation. We are given freedom on how to carry out our operations. And, you can see its effect in Kashmir and North-East." The Army Chief further stated that the Indian Army requires modern weapons on a continuous basis. "There is a limit till which we can use a particular weapon, and as new technologies come, we also want them to be included in our forces. So buying of weapons continue," General Rawat said. The Army Chief's statement comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today expressed discontent over the cancellation of the meeting. Khan, in his tweet, said, "Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for the resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture." On Friday, India pulled out of the proposed meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, hours after two Special Police Officers and one policeman in Jammu and Kashmir were kidnapped and brutally killed by the terrorists. (ANI)