Time to insulate CBI from political executive, says former CJI RM Lodha

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Amidst Opposition's criticism that the government influences the CBI, former CJI RM Lodha on Saturday said that the investigative agency should be insulated from political executive.

"The premier investigating agency has to be given independence. Time has come for it to be insulated from political executive. As long as the political executive continues to have control, whoever is in power, these type of things will occur," said Justice Lodha.

He further stated that the Supreme Court (SC) has already made a mechanism for the CBI to function independently.

"The SC has already evolved a mechanism for the CBI to function independently. Independence should be given to the CBI for its proper functioning," he added. Referring to the ongoing CBI dispute between Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana, Justice Lodha reiterated that the mess will continue to grow until the CBI works autonomously, he added. The former CJI's comments came a day after Alok Verma quit from the service following his removal from his post as CBI Director by a high powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The panel, on Thursday, had transferred Verma from his current post to the Director-General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. The panel took the decision two days after the apex court reinstated him as the CBI chief. Verma has been succeeded by M Nageshwar Rao as interim director till Centre finds next director for the organisation, a government order had stated on Thursday. (ANI)