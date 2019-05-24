Time to switch off TV, every exit poll can't be wrong, says Omar Abdullah

[India], May 19 (ANI): At a time when the opposition parties are not ready to accept the authenticity of exit polls, the National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that it is time to switch off television as "every exit poll cannot be wrong."

"Every single exit poll can't be wrong," he wrote, as multiple surveys showed a clear or nearly clear win for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections, results of which will be out on May 23.

Three exit polls including that of CNN News 18-IPSOS and India Today-Axis My India have predicted the NDA will retain power at the Centre with over 300 seats.

"Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media and wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," Abdullah wrote while referring to 23 May when votes will be counted. He even said if a political party has no space or win-win situation in the exit polls, then it has already lost the electoral battle for the viewers' attention. "If your exit poll doesn't have a helicopter flying around the studio, you have already lost the battle for the viewers' attention," he wrote in another tweet. The last phase of polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections was held on Sunday with a voter turnout of 62 per cent by 7 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)