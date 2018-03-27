Time will tell whether JDS will become Congress' B team: Gowda

[India], Mar. 27 (ANI): Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said time would tell whether the Janata Dal (Secular) would become Congress' 'B-team'.

"When Siddaramaiah was deputy chief minister and Dharam Singh was CM, we were team B for Congress and now again whether we become team B for Congress or Congress will become team B for JD(S), we will watch," Deve Gowda said.

Recently in a public meeting, Rahul said, "JD(S), they have to make it clear whether they are the BJP's B team or not."

"They (JD-S) have to make it clear whether they are supporting the BJP, if yes, why? The JD(S) stands for 'Janata Dal Sangh Parivar'," he added. Deve Gowda further clarified that they would not have any post-poll alliance except with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. "No post-poll alliance, except Mayawati," he said. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12, and the results will be declared on May 15. While the Congress party is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is pulling all stops to wrestle the southern state into its fold. (ANI)