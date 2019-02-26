Tinkering with 35A will give wrong message to Nagas: Asaduddin Owaisi

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government should not 'tinker' with the Article 35A of the constitution as it will give a wrong message to Naga separatist with whom the government is holding talks.

"We have given special provisions to Naga's under 371A. If you are talking with Naga separatist and also tinker with article 35A, then what message you are giving to Nagas?" asked Owaisi.

"They are not satisfied with the special provision they got under 371(A) and if Modi government alters existing Article 370 and 35A for the Jammu and Kashmir then what message it will send to Naga separatist," he added.

He said that even Hindus of Jammu will not like if the Article 35A is tinkered with. "Leave apart the Muslims even the Hindus will not like it, that’s why one of the BJP MLAs has given a statement against it. 35A applies not only to the valley but to the whole state," he said. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government should not act in haste over the matter. "Modi sarkar should not act in haste, elections will come and go but this is a sensitive issue," said Owaisi. The opposition leaders on Monday urged the Centre not to act hastily on the Article 35A, which gives special privilege to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, on her part, has warned of serious repercussions if the Article 35A is tampered with. A bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A is listed in the Supreme Court’s cause list for hearing between February 26 and 28. The state, however, had sought postponement of the case citing the absence of elected government there. The Article 35A disallows the outside people but residing in Jammu and Kashmir from buying or owning immovable property in the state, settling permanently, or getting the state government jobs. (ANI)