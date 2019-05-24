TMC govt undemocratic; nationalist govt will rule West Bengal after May 23: Yogi Adityanath

[India], May 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly fanning violence during Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday, saying it 'was a murder of democracy.'

"It was a murder of democracy. This move by goons will end the TMC government in the state. In a few days, TMC goons will be searching for shelters to hide their faces. Mamata Banerjee is frustrated which is why she is taking such steps," he said addressing a public rally in Barasat.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister is trying to block the term 'Ram' in the state and added: "She is emboldening goons." Yogi also rakes up the ban imposed on Durga Puja by the government last year saying, while the whole nation observed Durga Puja and Muharram together, as their dates had clashed, only West Bengal government banned the celebration of Durga Puja. "The whole country including Uttar Pradesh observed Durga pooja and Muharram together. No violence took place in my state as I had given prior warning to people. Why could not West Bengal do the same? TMC government here is very undemocratic. I am sure that after May 23, a nationalist government will be formed and will rule West Bengal," he said. The Uttar Pradesh CM ended his speech shouting the slogan 'Pura Bharat Dol Raha hain, Modi Modi Bol Raha Hain, indicating that his political quarter will sweep the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Adityanath's statement came just days before nine seats are scheduled to go to polls in West Bengal on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)