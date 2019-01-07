TMC is not your opponent, police is: BJP leader

Birbhum: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalosona Mondal opined that it is the police and not the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that is the people's opponent in Bengal.

Addressing a rally on Sunday, Mondal said, "Don't harm TMC party members, otherwise a case would be filed against you. TMC isn't your opponent, the police is. Instead of harming TMC workers, if you harm police then nothing will happen. The police are very corrupt, it never saves its friends."

Last month, BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that false cases were being lodged against his party cadre in West Bengal.

"A day will definitely come when we will strip you of your (police) uniforms. Police aren't worth wearing the uniform," he had said on December 16. Continuing his tirade against the state police, Ghosh had asserted that his party was being insulted. "We are keeping a record of everything. We will also identify those officers who had slapped false cases against us after coming to power. They will have to pay us back from their own pockets."

