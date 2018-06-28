TMC leader calls BJP 'militant entity'

[India], June 28 (ANI): Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a "militant entity", Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Amit Mitra on Thursday accused the latter of creating an emergency-like situation in the country.

Speaking to media, here, Mitra said, "An emergency-like situation has been created in the nation by the BJP. They have created fear among all over the country."

The TMC leader further hit out at BJP president Amit Shah and said, "Shah who himself is a dangi (goon) is talking about violence in Bengal. There is no discipline in their own party because they are a militant entity."

Mitra's statement comes after Shah slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal for allegedly stalling BJP's development schemes in the state. Addressing a gathering in West Bengal's Purulia, Shah said, "Development schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government are not reaching the people of Bengal because of TMC government." Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called the BJP a "militant organisation". "We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are creating fights not only among Christians, Muslims but also among Hindus," she said. (ANI)